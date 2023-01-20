Wells Fargo & Company Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $89.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

