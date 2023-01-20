Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 4.2%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 929.50 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 931 ($11.36). Approximately 448,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 439,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 971.50 ($11.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,216.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 932.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 851.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.