Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Down 1.1%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.70 ($9.46) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

