Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($202.17) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €135.10 ($146.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($203.37).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

