Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.81 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.52 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00016811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.50127088 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,124,360.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

