Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.60.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE VET opened at C$20.91 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.07 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.