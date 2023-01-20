VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.64. 582,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,535. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.