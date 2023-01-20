Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $46.43 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Verge has a total market cap of $46.43 million and $539,462.76 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00399201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00789646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00098515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00576471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00204120 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,166,088 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

