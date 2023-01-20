Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $60.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.