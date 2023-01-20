Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $60.61.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.