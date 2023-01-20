Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$37.92 and last traded at C$38.04. Approximately 2,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.21.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.32.
Featured Articles
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.