Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.80.
Valero Energy Price Performance
VLO stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
