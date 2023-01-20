Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.80.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

