Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

VACC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,253. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alphabet Inc. owned about 4.06% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.