Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61. 73,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 39,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Vaccinex Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.
