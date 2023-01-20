Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNXGet Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61. 73,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 39,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Vaccinex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.