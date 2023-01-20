Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,319. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

