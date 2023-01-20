Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.0901 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $22.95 million and $684,007.72 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

