UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.00. 69,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $453.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

