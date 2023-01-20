UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UGI

UGI Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 782,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.