UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of UGI
UGI Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 782,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.87.
UGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
