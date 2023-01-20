Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ucommune International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of UK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,131. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

