UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.83) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €19.73 ($21.45) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.98. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

