UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €200.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($219.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($181.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.3 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €165.95 ($180.38) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a one year high of €180.00 ($195.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.