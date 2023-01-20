U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.95.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
