U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

