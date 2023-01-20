U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE USB opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.