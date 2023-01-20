Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

