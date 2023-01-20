Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
