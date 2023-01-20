Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.48.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$137.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

