Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 16.4 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,916. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

