TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $660.24 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $691.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

