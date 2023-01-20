Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.84).

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.53) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 403 ($4.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Trainline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 300.96 ($3.67) on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14,970.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.81.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

