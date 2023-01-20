Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 437,100 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 677,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Top Ships

Separately, StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

