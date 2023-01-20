Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
TIOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 181,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.13.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
