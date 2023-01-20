Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 181,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tio Tech A

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Tio Tech A by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Tio Tech A by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 221,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

