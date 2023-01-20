ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.48.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.15). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Equities analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.