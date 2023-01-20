The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€223.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 2.1 %

MTX stock opened at €225.00 ($244.57) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a one year high of €221.10 ($240.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €203.32 and a 200-day moving average of €185.33.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

