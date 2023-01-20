The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €127.22 ($138.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.69. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($100.39).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

