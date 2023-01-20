Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

