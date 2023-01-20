sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.10 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,909,578 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

