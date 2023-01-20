StockNews.com Upgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

