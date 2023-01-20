StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

