StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
