StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

