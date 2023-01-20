StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.42.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
