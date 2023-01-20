StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.
About Symbolic Logic

