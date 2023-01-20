StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.