StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

