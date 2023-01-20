StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

EDUC stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

