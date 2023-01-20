StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Down 4.7 %
EDUC stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.