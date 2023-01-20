StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $4.04 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

