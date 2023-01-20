StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

