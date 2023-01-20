StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
