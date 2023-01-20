StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
NYSE:CANF opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
