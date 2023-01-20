StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE CANF opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

