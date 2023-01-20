Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $49.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,493 coins and its circulating supply is 26,226,031,705 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

