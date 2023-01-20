Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.14 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Steem has a total market cap of $81.14 million and $21.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,066.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00399222 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016531 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00788853 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00098198 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00577380 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00204107 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,887,431 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
