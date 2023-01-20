SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 1.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

SRG Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.29 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 26.01.

SRG Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.