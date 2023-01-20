Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.6 %

SPT opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

