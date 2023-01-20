SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SGRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.